Araghchi: Iran on High Alert, Open to Diplomacy Without Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed that Tehran is fully prepared to defend itself against any military aggression, stressing that Iran’s Armed Forces remain on maximum alert and are ready to respond “immediately and forcefully” if attacked.

In remarks underscoring Iran’s defensive posture, Araghchi said the country’s military readiness has been significantly reinforced by the lessons learned from the 12-day war imposed on Iran. “Our armed forces are ready, and their fingers are on the trigger,” he wrote on X, warning adversaries against any miscalculation.

At the same time, the foreign minister reiterated that Iran has not closed the door to diplomacy. He said Tehran remains open to reviving a nuclear agreement, provided it is fair, balanced and based on mutual respect rather than pressure. Any such deal, he emphasized, must guarantee Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology, be free from coercion and threats and firmly reject nuclear weapons.

“There is no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s security calculations,” Araghchi said, stressing that Iran has never sought to acquire such arms.

Addressing reports of possible contacts with Washington, Araghchi denied any recent communication with US envoy Steve Witkoff or other American officials, saying Iran has not requested negotiations. He did, however, acknowledge that several countries are currently acting as intermediaries, holding consultations aimed at easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Speaking on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s longstanding position that negotiations cannot take place under threats. “If the United States wants to negotiate, it must understand this reality,” he said, adding that diplomacy has clear rules and must be grounded in equality and mutual respect.

He dismissed claims that Iran had initiated talks with the US, reaffirming that no formal negotiation process is underway. While mediation efforts by third parties continue, Araghchi made clear that diplomacy cannot succeed alongside intimidation, insisting that pressure and dialogue cannot move forward together.