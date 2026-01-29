Islamic Resistance Groups Warn of Escalation Over Threats to Imam Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Bahrain said on Thursday that US threats, including those targeting Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, represent a “highly dangerous escalation.”

The group warned that any harm to his standing, and to what he symbolizes religiously and politically for the Islamic nation, would have serious repercussions.

In its statement, the group cautioned against being drawn into policies of escalation and reckless, uncalculated adventures, stressing that any regional involvement in such paths would place major responsibility on the parties pursuing them.

The warning comes amid a series of statements from resistance factions across the region.

Last Sunday, the secretary-general of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, called on fighters worldwide to prepare for a comprehensive war and to be ready on the ground in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Similarly, Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said the party cannot remain silent in the face of any threat against Imam Khamenei, stressing that “it is a duty to confront this threat by all means.”

He warned that any harm to Imam Khamenei would amount to “the assassination of stability and of the situation in the region and the world.”

Sheikh Qassem also revealed that several parties had asked Hezbollah in recent months whether it would intervene if the United States and “Israel” went to war against Iran.

He affirmed that Hezbollah considers itself directly targeted by any such aggression and is determined to defend itself, adding that the party will decide at the appropriate time how to act but “will not be neutral.”