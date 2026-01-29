China Rejects US Containment Push, Signals Openness to Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

Beijing on Thursday rejected Washington’s renewed emphasis on strategic competition with China, insisting that attempts to contain its rise are bound to fail, while simultaneously expressing openness to dialogue with the United States.

“Facts have proven that any attempt to contain or block China is doomed to fail,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said during a regular briefing.

He added that China remains “willing to work with the US side” to improve bilateral relations, ahead of a possible April visit by US President Donald Trump to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Jiang’s remarks came after the release of Washington’s 2026 National Defense Strategy, which places China at the center of US defense planning but uses more restrained language than previous Pentagon documents.

The strategy says the United States seeks to “deter China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation,” marking a rhetorical shift from earlier assessments.

Under former President Joe Biden, China was described as Washington’s “most consequential challenge.”

The updated strategy adopts a more measured tone toward both China and Russia, calling for “respectful relations” while maintaining deterrence.

The document notably omits direct reference to Taiwan, though it reaffirms plans to strengthen a “denial defense” along the First Island Chain, a framework Beijing views as containment.

Jiang criticized what he called US policy contradictions and warned that China would “resolutely safeguard” its core interests.

Tensions over Taiwan remain acute. In December, China conducted live-fire drills around the island following new US arms sales to Taipei, which Beijing said crossed a red line.