Trump Administration Holds Undisclosed Talks With Alberta Separatist Group

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration has reportedly held a series of undisclosed meetings with leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), a fringe separatist movement advocating for the independence of Canada’s western province of Alberta.

According to individuals familiar with the discussions, representatives of the group met with US State Department officials in Washington on three occasions since April of last year. The meetings were not publicly disclosed at the time.

APP leaders are now seeking further talks with officials from the US State and Treasury departments to request a $500 billion credit facility in the event of a future Alberta independence referendum, despite no such vote being scheduled.

Jeff Rath, legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project and a participant in the meetings, claimed that the United States is “extremely enthusiastic about a free and independent Alberta,” adding that he enjoys a stronger relationship with the Trump administration than with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Members of the group reportedly framed the proposed credit line as part of long-term contingency planning should Alberta move toward secession.

However, a source familiar with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s views said neither he nor other Treasury officials were aware of the proposal and had no intention of engaging with it.

US officials downplayed the significance of the contacts. A State Department spokesperson said meetings with civil society groups are routine and emphasized that no commitments were made. The White House similarly stated that while administration officials meet with a wide range of organizations, no support was conveyed to the Alberta separatist movement.