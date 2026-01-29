Rubio Warns US May Launch Preemptive Strike on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington could carry out a “preemptive” strike against Iran, while acknowledging that any effort to bring about regime change would be highly complex.

Rubio’s remarks come as President Donald Trump intensifies threats against Tehran following weeks of violent unrest across Iran, sparked by worsening economic conditions and a sharp collapse of the national currency.

Iranian authorities say more than 3,000 people have been killed, while other estimates suggest the toll may be significantly higher. Tehran has accused the United States and “Israel” of fueling the unrest.

Trump has openly voiced support for the protesters, claiming that “help is coming” and announcing the deployment of additional US military assets to the region, including an aircraft carrier strike group.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said it was “wise and prudent” to maintain a strong US military presence in the Middle East.

He said such a posture could allow Washington to “respond and potentially preemptively prevent an attack” against American forces and facilities in the region, adding that he hoped escalation could still be avoided.

Rubio described Iran as being “weaker than it has ever been,” but warned that it possesses “thousands and thousands” of long-range ballistic missiles.

He also said that any attempt at regime change would be far more difficult than in Venezuela, where the US recently abducted President Nicolás Maduro.

Reports indicate Trump is considering a major escalation, including possible strikes on Iranian officials accused of involvement in protest-related deaths, as well as attacks on nuclear facilities and government institutions.

Despite ongoing indirect contacts, Washington has reportedly set strict conditions for direct talks, including a permanent halt to uranium enrichment, restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program, and an end to its support for regional allies.