Iran Warns of Instant Military Response to Any US or “Israeli” Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army has issued a strong warning that any future aggression by the United States or “Israel” will be met with an immediate and decisive military response, saying lessons from the June conflict have fundamentally changed Iran’s rules of engagement.

Speaking on the state television program To the Horizon of Palestine, Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said Iran’s Armed Forces are now under standing orders that prohibit hesitation if another attack occurs.

“If the enemy repeats its miscalculation, our response will be instant and in real time,” Akraminia said, stressing that delays are no longer acceptable. He noted that this directive has been formally communicated across all branches of the military.

The June conflict, described as a 12-day war, involved direct confrontation with the “Israeli” entity and US participation. According to Akraminia, Washington and Tel Aviv failed to accurately assess Iran’s military capabilities, national unity, and political resolve.

He said US and “Israeli” planners believed Iran had been weakened following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — the October 7, 2023 Palestinian resistance operation that shattered “Israeli” security assumptions — and assumed a rapid strike could spark internal unrest and lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

“This was the core American miscalculation,” Akraminia said. “They thought a lightning military operation would produce chaos and regime collapse, but the opposite happened.”

He said Iran’s immediate response in June neutralized the enemy’s objectives, turning what was intended as a shock campaign into a strategic failure. Instead of unrest, he said, national unity and social cohesion increased.

“The Americans received their answer in this war,” he added.

Akraminia also criticized US President Donald Trump, describing Washington’s behavior as unpredictable and rooted in outdated coercive strategies. He said Trump initially sought Iran’s submission but reversed course after encountering Iran’s deterrent capabilities.

“Trump wanted surrender, but after several days he moved to stop the war,” Akraminia said, claiming Iran forced the “Zionist regime” into a ceasefire.

He warned that any belief in Washington that a limited or symbolic strike could be quickly contained is an illusion.

“This is not a war that can be ordered and declared finished in a tweet,” he said. “Such an action would ignite a fire across the entire West Asia region.”

According to Akraminia, Iran has already finalized military plans and issued operational orders for a range of possible scenarios. He emphasized that even a minor strike would trigger retaliation.

“If we are hit even slightly, we will respond — and that response may not be desirable for the United States,” he said.

He added that any future conflict would not be geographically limited, warning that US military bases across the region fall within Iran’s missile and drone range. He also said American naval assets, including aircraft carriers, are vulnerable to Iran’s missile and hypersonic capabilities.

Akraminia said the June war significantly elevated Iran’s military readiness across all branches, noting rapid repairs and upgrades to air defense systems and new deployments in the air force, navy, ground forces, and air defense units.

He said Iranian intelligence anticipated an “Israeli” attack, though not the scale or “terrorist-style” nature of the assault.

The army spokesperson praised Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, for his leadership during the conflict, citing swift command decisions and messaging that shaped both military action and public morale.

He also highlighted the strengthened morale and determination among Iranian forces, saying personnel from the Army and the IRG demonstrated unwavering commitment throughout the conflict.

“If war is imposed again, our forces are ready to avenge the martyrs of the June war,” Akraminia said, emphasizing that Iran’s army is rooted in the people and tasked with defending the nation.

He concluded by stressing that deterrence is no longer optional, and that Iran must remain strong not only militarily but also in psychological and cognitive domains of warfare.

“When diplomacy ends, the soldier’s mission begins,” Akraminia said, adding that so-called “soft war” actors also play a critical role alongside diplomats and armed forces.