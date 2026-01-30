Trump Declares Emergency, Threatens Sanctions Over Cuba’s Oil Supplies

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over what he described as a growing “Cuba threat,” warning that Washington will impose heavy tariffs on any country that supplies oil to the island.

The move sharply escalates pressure on Havana following a US military operation in Venezuela that cut off Cuba’s main energy source.

In an executive order signed Thursday, Trump labeled Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security and foreign policy, accusing the Cuban government of hostile policies and actions. The order authorizes the US to levy severe additional tariffs on imports from countries found to be directly or indirectly providing oil to Cuba.

The measure strengthens an energy blockade that has been intensifying in recent weeks. Cuba’s access to Venezuelan oil was severed earlier this month after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while additional pressure on Mexico has further reduced remaining supplies.

Trump has claimed that the Cuban government is nearing collapse, saying the loss of oil and revenue has pushed the country to the brink. Industry data indicates Cuba has only two to three weeks of oil reserves left, with widespread blackouts already affecting daily life and raising fears of economic and humanitarian crises.

The White House defended the emergency declaration by accusing Cuba of threatening US security, alleging it hosts major foreign intelligence facilities, supports terrorist groups, and promotes communist influence in the region.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected the US accusations, saying Cuba would not be broken by threats or economic pressure.

Cuba has lived under a US trade embargo since the 1960s, but analysts note that the current situation echoes the most severe standoff since 1962, when the United States imposed a naval quarantine during the Cuban Missile Crisis.