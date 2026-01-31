US War Secretary Signals Readiness for Aggression as Naval Forces Move Toward Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said the American military is fully prepared to carry out any order President Donald Trump may issue regarding Iran, as a large US naval force moves closer to the region.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Hegseth said the War Department stands ready to execute Trump’s directives, warning Tehran while repeating US accusations over Iran’s nuclear program — claims Iran has consistently rejected.

“We are prepared to deliver whatever the president requires,” Hegseth said, underscoring Washington’s willingness to escalate militarily.

Hegseth pointed to the recent US operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a signal to the world, portraying it as proof of US resolve. He said the operation demonstrated that Trump’s statements should be taken seriously by governments globally.

Trump has meanwhile highlighted the deployment of a major US naval force to the Middle East, describing it as a “massive” armada led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. According to tracking data, multiple guided-missile destroyers have transited the Suez Canal and are operating near the Strait of Hormuz, alongside increased surveillance flights.

“We have very powerful ships sailing toward Iran,” Trump told reporters, adding that he hoped they would not be used — even as the military buildup continues.

Despite the show of force, Trump claimed he intends to speak with Iranian officials, setting out demands that Tehran abandon nuclear activity and halt its internal security measures during unrest.

At the same time, US media reports suggest active military planning is underway. According to sources, Trump is reviewing options that include strikes on Iranian security forces, nuclear facilities, and senior officials, with the stated aim of destabilizing the Iranian government and reigniting protests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the threatening rhetoric during Senate testimony, suggesting the US could strike Iran “preemptively” if it claims to perceive a threat to American or allied forces. While calling Iran “weaker than ever,” Rubio acknowledged that forcing political change in Iran would be far more difficult than in Venezuela.

Iran has responded firmly to the threats. A senior deputy foreign minister said the country is “200 percent ready” to defend itself and warned that any US attack would trigger a decisive response — not a limited one — including strikes on American military bases across the region.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations stated that while Tehran remains open to dialogue, continued pressure and aggression would provoke a response “like never before.”