Iran Warns EU of Consequences for “Following Washington” in IRG Blacklisting

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian officials have warned that the European Union will face serious repercussions for designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] as a terrorist organization, saying the move will not weaken the force but will ultimately backfire on Europe itself.

Abdollah Haji Sadeqi, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the IRG, said sanctions and hostile measures against the Guards would not obstruct their mission, but would instead bring “heavy consequences” for the EU. He stressed that the fallout from the decision would return to those who imposed it.

Commenting on the EU’s action, Haji Sadeqi said hostility from Iran’s enemies is nothing new, but added that the bloc’s decision once again exposed what he described as Europe’s “servitude to the United States” and submission to Western pressure. He said this level of compliance had nonetheless surprised some observers.

He emphasized that the IRG is a formal and legal institution of the Islamic Republic, adding that targeting it amounts to an insult to the Iranian state that will not go unanswered. The cleric described the EU as acting under US President Donald Trump’s influence, saying the bloc has forfeited its independence and political identity.

“The dignity and reputation of these servants are being exposed one after another,” he said, “and their true nature is becoming clear.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf also strongly condemned the designation, calling the IRGC one of the most powerful and effective anti-terrorism forces in the world. In a post on X, he said that only those who side with terrorists could deny the IRGC’s decisive role in defeating the Daesh terrorist group.

“Supporting terrorism will bring nothing but regret for European countries,” Qalibaf warned.

Meanwhile, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said Iran’s response to the EU decision would be swift. In a post on X, he accused Western governments of manipulating the concept of terrorism, noting that while Western support for killings in Gaza and the installation of armed groups is framed as “policy,” the IRG’s fight against Daesh is falsely labeled “terrorism.”

“This shows how the US and Europe have distorted the meaning of terrorism,” Shamkhani said.

The European Union announced the designation following Iran’s actions against violent unrest that erupted in late December. Iranian officials say the disturbances were fueled by foreign-backed rioters and armed groups who hijacked limited economic protests and turned them into deadly violence, including attacks on mosques, medical facilities, ambulances, and public transportation.

Iranian authorities have stated that US and “Israeli” intelligence services played a direct role in the unrest, providing financial, logistical, training and media support to armed elements operating on the ground.