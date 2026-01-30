Pezeshkian: Iran Rejects Pressure, Favors Dialogue in Call with Erdogan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has reaffirmed its rejection of threats and coercive policies while emphasizing its commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and win-win diplomacy, President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The conversation took place on Friday amid rising regional tensions and escalating military rhetoric from Washington. According to a statement from Iran’s presidential office, the two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and stressed the need for diplomacy-driven and interaction-based solutions to current challenges.

Both presidents warned against provocative, tension-inducing, and war-oriented actions, calling instead for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation in the region.

During the call, Pezeshkian underscored Iran’s principled approach of pursuing what he described as “dignified diplomacy” within the framework of international law. He said Tehran’s foreign policy is rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, rejection of threats and force, and adherence to a win-win logic.

The Iranian president added that effective diplomatic processes depend on building mutual trust, noting that goodwill and the abandonment of belligerent behavior are essential for the success of any dialogue initiative.

Pezeshkian and Erdogan also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and the constructive role neighboring countries can play in maintaining long-term stability and security. They emphasized strengthening regional dialogue mechanisms to reduce tensions and prevent crises from escalating.

For his part, Erdogan said Turkey is prepared to play a facilitating role between Iran and the United States to help de-escalate tensions, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The phone call coincided with a visit to Istanbul by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who held high-level talks with Turkish officials focused on regional issues and bilateral relations.

The diplomatic engagement comes against the backdrop of increasingly aggressive statements from Washington. US President Donald Trump has recently spoken of deploying another naval armada toward Iran, saying the move is intended to pressure Tehran into negotiations and warning of severe military consequences if talks fail.

Iran has repeatedly rejected such threats, insisting that diplomacy cannot succeed under intimidation. Iranian officials have said Tehran remains open to fair and respectful negotiations, while warning that any military attack on Iranian interests would be met with a swift and decisive response.

Turkey has consistently opposed military confrontation and has stepped up mediation efforts aimed at preventing conflict, including proposals for broader diplomatic talks involving Washington and Tehran.