Trump Warns UK Against Closer China Ties as Starmer Seeks Economic Reset

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has cautioned the United Kingdom against strengthening relations with China, even as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the economic advantages of resetting ties with Beijing.

Starmer held three-hour talks with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, advocating for a “more sophisticated relationship” that includes improved market access, lower tariffs, and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the UK-China Business Forum in Beijing on Friday, Starmer described the meetings as “very warm” and said they had achieved meaningful progress, including deals on visa-free travel and tariff reductions on select goods.

He stressed that these steps help build the mutual trust and respect necessary for stronger economic engagement.

Trump, who plans to visit China in April, warned of potential risks, saying, “Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that,” without providing further details.

Starmer’s visit follows recent trips to China by other Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and precedes an expected visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Separately, Trump threatened Canada with steep tariffs on aircraft following disputes over the certification of Gulfstream jets. He announced on Truth Social that if the certification issues are not resolved, he could impose a 50% tariff on all Canadian-made planes sold to the United States.

Experts and industry representatives warned that such action would disrupt the North American aerospace sector, affect US carriers reliant on Canadian aircraft, and put thousands of jobs at risk.