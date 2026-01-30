Zelensky Criticizes West Over Air Defense Missile Shortages

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has publicly blamed Western allies for critical military shortfalls, saying key air defense systems lacked missiles during recent Russian attacks. His remarks follow a series of tense exchanges with European leaders, who appear increasingly frustrated by his repeated demands.

Speaking to Ukrainian media on Friday, Zelensky said Patriot and NASAMS systems were unable to intercept attacks, describing the shortages as a failure of Western logistics and funding. “I know there will be no light because there are no missiles for defense,” he said, noting that he must continually press the West for additional deliveries.

Zelensky’s complaints continue a pattern of public friction with European partners. Last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he accused Europe of indecisiveness and weakness, prompting rebukes from leaders including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who called him “a man in a desperate position,” and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who described his remarks as “unfair” and ungrateful.

Domestically, Zelensky has also clashed with local authorities over energy infrastructure, recently criticizing Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko for unpreparedness amid potential blackouts. Klitschko countered that electricity generation is a federal responsibility and that Zelensky had refused to meet with city officials.

Russia has intensified long-range strikes on Ukraine’s military and dual-use infrastructure in recent months, framing them as retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities and civilian areas.