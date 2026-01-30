Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Kremlin: Russia Halted Some Ukraine Strikes at Trump’s Request

Kremlin: Russia Halted Some Ukraine Strikes at Trump’s Request
folder_openRussia access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russia has agreed to temporarily scale back long-range strikes on Ukrainian targets following a request from US President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the partial pause was introduced after Trump personally appealed to President Vladimir Putin, citing the unusually cold weather in Ukraine and the added strain it has placed on the country’s energy infrastructure.

According to Peskov, the limited moratorium is set to run until February 1 and is intended to “create favourable conditions for negotiations.” He declined to provide further details, including whether Kiev offered any reciprocal commitments.

Ukraine has for months carried out drone attacks against Russia’s energy infrastructure, arguing that economic damage would pressure Moscow in future peace talks. Russia says its retaliatory strikes are aimed at degrading Ukraine’s weapons production capacity and military logistics.

Several major Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, have recently experienced widespread power and heating outages as damage to the energy system coincided with severe winter conditions.

Last week, officials from Russia, Ukraine and the United States held their first trilateral talks aimed at de-escalating the nearly four-year-long conflict. Earlier efforts had relied on US shuttle diplomacy. The meeting in Abu Dhabi focused on security issues, as Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky continues to reject key Russian conditions for a settlement.

Moscow typically avoids publicly discussing sensitive negotiations, arguing that what it calls Ukraine-style “megaphone diplomacy” undermines progress. Commenting on Zelensky’s latest refusal to compromise, Peskov said the “dynamics of the frontline speak for themselves,” pointing to Russia’s continued advances on the battlefield.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Kremlin: Russia Halted Some Ukraine Strikes at Trump’s Request

Kremlin: Russia Halted Some Ukraine Strikes at Trump’s Request

6 hours ago
Kremlin: EU Foreign Policy Chief Excluded from Russia–US Dialogue

Kremlin: EU Foreign Policy Chief Excluded from Russia–US Dialogue

4 days ago
Putin Envoy Hails ’Constructive’ US Talks

Putin Envoy Hails ’Constructive’ US Talks

9 days ago
Soviet Archives Reject JFK Assassination Claims

Soviet Archives Reject JFK Assassination Claims

14 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 30-01-2026 Hour: 07:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot