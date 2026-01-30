Trump Signals Iran Talks Amid US Military Buildup

By Staff, Agencies

The United States plans to hold talks with Iran despite escalating military posturing in the region, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, noting that Washington has deployed significant naval assets while continuing to threaten action.

“I have had conversations with Iran in the last few days, and I am planning on it,” Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center. He added that “very big, very powerful” US ships are currently moving toward Iran, saying it would be preferable not to use them.

Asked about his message to Iranian authorities, Trump said he stressed two demands: that Iran abandon any nuclear ambitions and halt the killing of protesters.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington is prepared to use “all options” to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, while maintaining that diplomacy remains possible.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting with Trump, Hegseth said the administration was serious about enforcing its red lines, citing previous military deployments and domestic security measures as examples of the president’s resolve.

Hegseth added that the Pentagon is ready to carry out any directive issued by the president, underscoring that military action remains an option if negotiations fail.

He said the US military is focused on ensuring Iran has a clear choice to pursue a diplomatic deal rather than nuclear capabilities.