Cuba Accuses US of Seeking Total Fuel Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has accused Washington of attempting to impose a total blockade on fuel supplies to the island, warning the move would deepen hardship for the Cuban population.

In a post on X on Friday, Rodríguez said the United States was relying on “a long list of lies” to justify its policy, rejecting claims that Cuba poses a threat to regional security. He argued that the real danger to peace and stability in the region comes from US actions.

“Every day there is new evidence that the only threat to peace, security, and stability in the region, and the only malign influence, is that exerted by the US government against the nations and peoples of Our America,” Rodríguez wrote.

He accused Washington of seeking to subjugate countries, seize their resources, and undermine their sovereignty.

Rodríguez said the United States was using blackmail and coercion to pressure other governments into aligning with its policy toward Cuba, including threats of “arbitrary and abusive tariffs” against those that refuse.

He described these tactics as an effort to enforce a “universally condemned policy of blockade” against Havana.

Denouncing the measures as “a brutal act of aggression,” Rodríguez placed the dispute in the context of the decades-long US embargo, which he said has been in place for more than 65 years.

He warned that further restrictions on fuel supplies would worsen living conditions and expose Cubans to “even more extreme” hardships.

The remarks follow an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency over what Washington described as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security allegedly originating from Cuba.

Separately, a recent Wall Street Journal report said the US is seeking to engineer regime change in Cuba by the end of 2026, allegedly targeting officials inside the Cuban government willing to cooperate.