South Africa Expels “Israeli” Diplomat Amid Genocide Case

folder_openAfrica... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

South Africa has declared “Israel’s” chargé d’affaires, Ariel Seidman, persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 72 hours, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.

The Ministry accused Seidman of “unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty,” citing the repeated use of official “Israeli” social media accounts to launch attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa and a failure to notify authorities of visits by senior “Israeli” officials.

Tensions between South Africa and “Israel” have escalated, particularly after South Africa filed a genocide case against “Israel” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military actions in Gaza.

South Africa formally instituted proceedings against “Israel” on December 29, 2023, alleging violations of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The case claims that “Israel’s” actions could amount to genocide and requests provisional measures to protect Palestinians, including calls to suspend military operations in Gaza.

expulsion diplomat SouthAfrica IsraelCrimes

