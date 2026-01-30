Burkina Faso Dissolves All Political Parties Amid Military Rule

By Staff, Agencies

Burkina Faso’s military-led government announced on Thursday that it had dissolved all political parties and associations, citing the need to preserve national unity and reform political governance.

The decree, issued during a weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by President Ibrahim Traore, also requires that the assets of dissolved parties be transferred to the state.

A draft law to repeal regulations on party financing and operations has been prepared for legislative approval.

Minister of Territorial Administration Emile Zerbo said the move followed a comprehensive review of the country’s partisan system.

“This great and important decision is part of the refoundation of the state and follows a deep diagnosis of the partisan system, which revealed numerous deviations in the application of the legal regime of political parties and groupings in our country,” he said.

Authorities said the proliferation of political parties had fostered divisions among citizens and weakened the social fabric.

The government said the measure aims to “preserve national unity, strengthen the coherence of government action, and pave the way for a reform of the political governance model.”

Burkina Faso has been under military control since a September 2022 coup led by Traore, the country’s second that year.

Officials also emphasized efforts to counter lingering effects of colonization, resist external exploitation, fight poverty, and improve social conditions nationwide.