Trump Administration Uses AI and Memes in Political Messaging

By Staff, Agencies

The US administration under Donald Trump has increasingly relied on AI-generated images and meme culture as a core political communication strategy, drawing criticism from academics and digital media experts who warn it blurs the line between satire, propaganda, and disinformation.

The trend gained attention after the White House shared an AI-generated image portraying Trump as a monarch on a mock Time magazine cover, alongside an announcement scrapping New York City’s congestion pricing plan.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul cited the image when opposing federal interference, saying, “New York hasn’t laboured under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not going to start now.”

Experts argue the post marked a shift, moving provocative online content into official messaging. Don Caldwell, editor of Know Your Meme, described it as “institutional shitposting,” noting that trolling has become part of state communication.

The White House continued the practice, posting an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting Trump as a crowned ruler flying over demonstrators carrying “No Kings” signs. House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the video, saying it used satire to make a point effectively.

In March 2025, the administration adopted OpenAI’s Studio Ghibli-style image generator to create an image of a woman crying during her ICE detention, sharing her name and allegations alongside the post.

Critics argue such content risks crossing ethical and legal boundaries while leveraging viral digital culture for political ends.