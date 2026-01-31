Trump’s Armada Issues Message to Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Washington has warned Iran over planned naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz, even as it carries out expansive military exercises across the Middle East.

In a statement released Friday, US Central Command [CENTCOM] urged Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy to carry out its two-day drill starting Sunday “in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk,” as tensions simmer in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM warned it would not tolerate what it described as “unsafe IRG actions,” including close overflights, high-speed naval maneuvers near US vessels, or any instance of weapons being trained on American forces.

The warning came as the US conducts large-scale regional drills, with Air Forces Central [AFCENT] rehearsing the rapid deployment of combat aircraft to “contingency locations.”

The air drills align with a naval buildup publicly championed by Trump, who claimed a “beautiful armada” led by the USS Abraham Lincoln is moving toward Iran, while saying he prefers diplomacy and reiterating US demands of “no nuclear” activity and an end to alleged killings of protesters.

Iranian state media announced the exercises following Trump’s social media post warning that the “next attack will be far worse” than previous strikes, urging Iran to “MAKE A DEAL.”

Iran responded to the threats with defiance. Its UN mission posted a warning on social media stating that it stands “ready for dialogue,” but if pushed, it will “defend itself and respond like never before.”

A deputy foreign minister said the country is “200 percent ready” and would deliver an “appropriate response, not a proportionate one,” potentially targeting US bases.

The Strait of Hormuz, where Iran plans to conduct exercises, is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, with around 100 merchant vessels transiting daily.

CENTCOM’s statement acknowledged Iran’s right to “operate professionally” in international airspace and waters.