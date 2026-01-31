Larijani, Putin Meet on Economy and Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, focusing on expanding economic ties between Tehran and Moscow and discussing developments in West Asia and broader international affairs, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali said Friday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed that Putin had received Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at the Kremlin, underlining the significance Moscow attached to its engagement with the Islamic Republic, particularly in areas related to regional diplomacy, energy, and security coordination.

Iran’s official broadcaster IRIB quoted Jalali as saying, “The main topic of the talks was expanding bilateral relations, particularly economic ties between the two countries. At the same time, the two sides held consultations on important regional and international issues.”

The talks took place amid US threats of military action, with Russia urging diplomacy and respecting Iran’s sovereignty, while Tehran and Moscow reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation.

Earlier this week, Russia and Iran reviewed trade and economic cooperation, focusing on implementing agreements and advancing key transport and energy projects.

According to a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website, both sides expressed satisfaction with preparations for the upcoming session of the joint commission, scheduled to be held in Tehran from February 16 to 18.