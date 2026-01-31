Secretary-General: UN Faces ‘Imminent Financial Collapse’

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the United Nations faces a cash crisis, as unpaid member contributions and funding shortfalls threaten to disrupt essential operations.

Guterres issued the warning in a letter to all 193 member states this week, as cited by multiple media outlets. He urged either honoring the mandatory payments or overhauling the organization’s financial rules to avoid an “imminent financial collapse.”

The secretary-general said the UN faced a financial crisis that was “deepening, threatening program delivery,” with cash potentially running out by July.

The letter described a “double blow” created by a rule that forces the UN to return unspent funds on particular programs to member states, even when contributions were never paid, trapping the organization in what Guterres called a “Kafkaesque cycle.”

Guterres said outstanding UN dues hit $1.568 billion in 2025, covering just 76.7% of contributions, warning the 2026 budget cannot be fully met without drastic improvement.

The warnings come as the US cut UN funding and aid in 2025, with Trump saying it ends taxpayer support for “globalist” agendas, and last week formally left the UN's World Health Organization [WHO].

In late December, the US pledged $2 billion to UN aid programs, but total contributions fell to $3.38 billion in 2025, while other Western donors also cut aid, deepening the funding crunch.

Trump has also been accused of seeking to replace some UN functions with his own Board of Peace to oversee Gaza rebuilding.