US OKs Major Weapons Sales to ’Israel’, Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department has cleared major new arms sales, including over $6.5 billion to the "Israeli" entity across three contracts and $9 billion to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.

According to a statement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the "Israel" deal, worth $3.8 billion, includes AH-64E Apache helicopters and equipment, with Boeing and Lockheed Martin as main contractors.

In addition, the US also approved a $1.98 billion sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and equipment, with AM General LLC as the main contractor.

“The proposed sale will improve 'Israel’s' capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations,” the agency said.

The State Department approved a $740 million sale of Namer APC power packs, including logistics and equipment, with Rolls-Royce Solutions America as the main contractor.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the Trump administration for rushing the "Israel" arms deals, saying it “disregard[s] Congressional oversight and years of standing practice.”

He added that “the Trump Administration has blatantly ignored long-standing Congressional prerogatives while refusing to consult on critical questions about Gaza and broader US‑'Israel' policy.”

Separately, the Saudi deal, including 730 Patriot missiles, aims to boost Gulf security and protect Saudi, US, and allied forces while strengthening the region’s integrated air and missile defenses, the department said.

The deal was announced after Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met with top Trump officials, as regional tensions rise with "Israel" on high alert over potential US action against Iran and fears of a strong Iranian response.

US military aid to "Israel" is formalized under a long-term deal, providing $3.8 billion annually to buy American-made military equipment.

Since 2023, US military aid and arms sales have enabled "Israel’s" aggressive operations in West Asia, with over 71,500 Palestinians killed and 171,000 injured in Gaza.