Pezeshkian: Trump, Netanyahu and Europe Tried to Stoke Unrest and Split Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States, “Israel,” and certain European actors attempted to provoke unrest and deepen divisions inside Iran during recent disturbances in the country.

Speaking on Saturday at the shrine of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Pezeshkian said US President Donald Trump, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and European parties sought to inflame tensions by encouraging and equipping specific groups.

He added that some ordinary citizens were caught up in the turmoil and drawn into street protests.

According to the Iranian president, the goal of these efforts was to fragment Iran, intensify conflict and hatred among its people, and create lasting social divisions.

Pezeshkian said that foreign-backed armed rioters and terrorist elements took advantage of limited, peaceful protests over economic issues on January 8 and 9, turning them violent.

He accused Trump of openly encouraging unrest by urging armed groups to seize state institutions and threatening military action against Iran if they were confronted.

He said the violence—encouraged by the US and the “Israeli” entity—led to widespread destruction of public and private property, including shops, government buildings, and public service facilities, as well as the killing of thousands of civilians and members of the security forces.

The president stressed that genuine social protests do not involve the use of firearms, attacks on military personnel, or the burning of ambulances and marketplaces. He reaffirmed that the government has a responsibility to hear protesters’ demands and address their concerns, and said authorities remain ready to do so.

However, Pezeshkian emphasized that the events in question went far beyond normal social protests, arguing that Iran’s enemies exploited existing problems to incite violence and pursue their long-standing goal of dividing society.

He concluded by saying that the presence and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei have repeatedly neutralized such plots and will continue to do so in the future.