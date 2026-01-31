EU Official Dismisses Claims of Imminent Security Threat to Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union’s transport commissioner has said there is no evidence that Greenland is facing a threat from foreign powers or that urgent military investments are needed to deploy troops to the island.

The comments come after European NATO members pushed back against renewed statements by US President Donald Trump, who recently revived the idea of acquiring Greenland. Trump has claimed that Denmark lacks the capacity to defend the territory against potential Russian or Chinese aggression—an assertion Danish officials have rejected as unrealistic. He initially did not rule out the use of force.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte later sought to calm tensions, emphasizing that any Arctic security concerns should be handled through NATO’s collective defense framework rather than by altering Greenland’s political status.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington is fully aware that neither Russia nor China has any plans involving Greenland. China has similarly rejected the allegations, describing them as a justification for expanding the US military footprint in the Arctic.

Speaking to Euractiv, EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said current intelligence does not indicate that Greenland is at risk of invasion by any foreign power, adding that he does not view the Arctic as a geopolitical flashpoint at present.

Tzitzikostas also challenged claims that Chinese investments in European infrastructure represent a security danger, arguing that foreign involvement in such projects is common across the EU and does not automatically constitute a threat.

While Chinese firms have explored mining opportunities in Greenland, several proposed projects have been restricted or halted by Danish authorities. Russia has also denied having any strategic interest in the island.

Recent Western assessments have echoed these views. A Reuters analysis published this month noted that although Russia has increased its activities elsewhere in the Arctic and China has pursued economic interests in the region, there is no sign that either country is targeting Greenland.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has proposed an Arctic security initiative, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggesting increased spending to strengthen the EU’s presence in the region, including the acquisition of an icebreaker.