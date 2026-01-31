Final Epstein Document Release Names Powerful Figures but Levels No New Charges

By Staff, Agencies

The US Justice Department has released the final and largest batch of documents tied to convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein, closing out a disclosure process ordered by Congress.

While the files shed additional light on Epstein’s personal and professional connections, officials emphasized that they contain no criminal allegations against the high-profile individuals mentioned.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Friday that more than 3 million pages of records were made public, along with roughly 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. He said the materials include extensive redactions to protect victims’ identities and avoid compromising ongoing investigations. The release, which comes more than a month after a congressional deadline, fulfills the Trump administration’s obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The newly released records draw from FBI investigations and Epstein’s personal files and communications. Among them are emails showing Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussing a possible visit to Epstein’s private island in 2013 while planning a trip to St. Barts. Epstein offered to arrange transportation by helicopter, but the visit never occurred. Musk has previously said he never went to the island.

Another document includes a 2013 email Epstein sent to himself containing a mock resignation letter from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The document makes sensational and unverified claims involving Bill Gates, which a Gates spokesperson categorically denied as false.

The files also suggest Epstein maintained contact with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick through 2018, contradicting Lutnick’s earlier statements that he severed ties in 2005. Flight logs and schedules reference Prince Andrew, along with other figures such as Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump.

Some materials summarize tips submitted to the FBI’s public tip line, including uncorroborated allegations involving Trump. The Justice Department warned ahead of the release that certain documents contain false and sensational claims about Trump. Blanche said a review of Epstein’s emails showed no indication that Trump engaged in criminal behavior or inappropriate contact with Epstein’s victims. Instead, the correspondence shows Epstein frequently criticizing Trump, questioning his intelligence and mental fitness.

Blanche also addressed criticism over the delayed release, citing the scale of reviewing millions of documents. He rejected claims of a cover-up, stating that no documents were being withheld and that the White House had no role in overseeing the review.

In addition, the release includes new materials related to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence. These include her mugshot and naturalization paperwork listing her occupation as Epstein’s “manager.”

The disclosure follows a recent filing by Maxwell asserting that 29 alleged Epstein accomplices avoided prosecution through secret settlements—an allegation Blanche said he was not aware of.

Despite the unprecedented volume of material released, the final batch has not put to rest speculation about the full scope of Epstein’s network. Lawmakers, journalists, and the public continue to comb through the heavily redacted files in search of clearer answers about his crimes and his connections to powerful figures.