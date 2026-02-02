Two Federal Agents Named in Alex Pretti Killing

By Staff, Agencies

Government records reviewed by ProPublica name the two federal officers who fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis as Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez.

The documents name two agents who fired the shots that killed Alex Pretti, triggering protests in Minneapolis, renewed calls for investigations, and controversy over false claims promoted by the Trump administration.

At the time, both agents were part of Operation Metro Surge, a December-launched immigration crackdown that deployed armed, masked federal agents across Minneapolis.

Customs and Border Protection [CBP], which employs both men have withheld the agents’ names and details, drawing scrutiny after another federal agent fatally shot Minneapolis protester Renee Good days earlier.

Pretti’s killing highlights controversy over masked federal agents enforcing Trump’s hardline immigration policies nationwide.

Lawmakers from both parties are calling for a full investigation into the killing of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Earlier this week, CBP told Congress two agents fired in Pretti’s death, and DHS said they’ve been placed on leave.

Records show CBP agents Jesus Ochoa [2018] and Raymundo Gutierrez [2014], both from South Texas, shot Alex Pretti during a struggle in Operation Metro Surge. One agent reportedly shouted “He’s got a gun!” before both fired about five seconds later.