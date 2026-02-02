Araghchi: Fair Deal Still Possible Despite Lost Trust in US

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran can still reach a nuclear deal with Washington, even as US warships move into the region.

In a CNN interview, Araghchi acknowledged that Iran has “lost trust” in the US as a negotiating partner, but said indirect communication through regional allies has proven productive, enabling “fruitful” exchanges between the sides.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed substance over form, refusing direct talks and insisting the focus remain on core issues rather than procedural formalities.

US President Trump claimed Iran was “seriously talking” during Air Force One remarks Saturday, but talks face hurdles as Iran insists on focusing solely on nuclear issues, while Washington’s heavy military presence across the region undermines diplomacy.

Araghchi insisted that talks should focus solely on nuclear issues, warning against “impossible” demands and emphasizing that a fair, equitable deal to prevent nuclear weapons is achievable quickly.

Iran demands sanctions relief and acknowledgment of its nuclear rights in return for limits, pushing back against over a decade of economic strangulation.

Araghchi’s interview came as Iran’s Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned that while Iran seeks no aggression, it will respond forcefully to any attack, stressing that any US‑initiated war would ignite a regional conflict.

Araghchi warned that failed talks could lead to military confrontation, with US bases at risk, citing last year’s 12-day war with "Israel" as a demonstration of Iran’s missile strength.

Regional powers moved to prevent escalation: Qatar’s Prime Minister visited Tehran to discuss de-escalation, while Egyptian President el-Sisi spoke with Iran’s President Pezeshkian, who stressed that Tehran seeks no war.

These diplomatic efforts come amid reports that Trump may authorize strikes as soon as Sunday, targeting nuclear and missile sites and attempting to destabilize Iran’s leadership—a plan reportedly pushed by "Israel".

Addressing recent unrest, Araghchi blamed “terrorist elements” receiving orders from abroad for provoking violence. “We consider these three days as the continuation of those 12 days of war… and of course, we crushed that operation,” he said, referring to the armed riots in Iran that peaked on January 8–9, 2026.

He denied Trump’s claim that Iran guaranteed halts to executions, adding, “I can affirm that the right to each and every person who is arrested and detained would be observed and guaranteed.”