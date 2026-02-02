’Israel’s’ Threat to Lebanese Hospital Triggers Backlash

By Staff, Agencies

In a continuing violation of Lebanese airspace, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] dropped leaflets over the southern town of Bint Jbeil, on Sunday, part of ongoing assaults on healthcare infrastructure, drawing strong condemnation from Lebanese health authorities and medical institutions.

The leaflets dropped over residential areas warned against reconstruction and accused Salah Ghandour Hospital of sheltering Resistance fighters, directing residents to a radio frequency for more information.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemned the leaflets as a violation of international law, stressing hospitals’ neutrality and urging the international community to protect medical staff and patients.

Separately, the administration of Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital condemned the leaflets as a direct threat, rejecting the allegations as baseless and aimed at spreading fear. Since 2000, the hospital has provided care to all residents despite repeated "Israeli" attacks and damage, and it reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian services, urging local and international bodies to protect healthcare institutions.

The leaflets follow widespread “Israeli” attacks on healthcare: hundreds of health workers killed and medical facilities damaged across Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza since October 2023.