Senior Iranian Commander: ‘Despicable’ Plots Aim to Reclaim Power Over Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s deputy army chief for coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, said the enemy is trying to regain lost domination over Iran and advance its illegitimate regional interests.

"The enemy, who has lost its domination and illegitimate interests and suffered a heavy defeat, has… sought to restore its lost dominance and redefine its illegitimate interests in the region,” Sayyari said on Monday.

He added that the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran 47 years ago led to a fundamental change in the global equation.

“With this great triumph, the hegemony and illegitimate interests of the global arrogance were shattered in Iran and the West Asia region, forcing it to retreat and withdraw from this area," he added.

The Iranian commander noted that the enemy has hatched different plots, including terrorist moves and efforts to create ethnic and religious divisions, as well as riots, emphasizing that all these “despicable and futile” ploys have been neutralized thanks to the steadfastness, insight, and courage of the great Iranian nation.

Sayyari said all the enemy’s plots will continue to end in failure in the future as the Iranian nation stands committed to the values and ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

He cautioned that the enemy currently operates primarily through cognitive and soft warfare, stressing the importance of enhancing vigilance and awareness to confront such approaches.