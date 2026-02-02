’Israeli’ Strikes Claim Two More in Gaza After Widespread Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Two more Palestinians were martyred in Gaza as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] unleashed deadly strikes across the territory, following earlier attacks that left dozens dead.

Medical sources said Sunday that an "Israeli" drone strike north of Wadi Gaza claimed one Palestinian and injured two others at a civilian gathering, despite the area having been evacuated under a ceasefire.

A second Palestinian was martyred by "Israeli" artillery shelling in the al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The latest deaths followed two days of intensified "Israeli" attacks that martyred at least 37 Palestinians, according to local officials, in strikes on shelters, tents housing displaced families, a police center, and residential apartments.

Witnesses also reported demolition operations northeast of Gaza City, tank fire west of Rafah and east of the Bureij refugee camp, and "Israeli" naval fire off Gaza’s northern coast.

Daily martyrs in Gaza have continued since a ceasefire with Hamas was signed in October under a 20-point plan by Trump, which he claims aims to end "Israel’s" war; observers say the killings show the genocidal pattern persists.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the genocide has claimed 71,795 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 171,551 others, with nearly 90% of civilian infrastructure destroyed.

As attacks continued, "Israel" completed a heavily controlled “screening corridor” at Gaza’s Rafah crossing, allowing limited civilian movement under strict surveillance after nearly 20 months of closure.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry warned the system has collapsed, with around 20,000 patients at risk of death while awaiting evacuation and an average of 10 patients dying daily due to blocked access.