‘Frexit’ Rally Erupts as Protesters Rip Down EU Flag

By Staff, Agencies

Protesters in central Paris tore down the EU flag, staging a dramatic rejection of Brussels’ authority during demonstrations against France’s EU membership.

Over 1,000 people joined a Saturday rally calling for France’s exit from the EU and the restoration of national sovereignty, with Patriots Party leader Florian Philippot declaring it “a national march for France’s independence.”

Philippot accused the EU of harming France—including forcing farmers into deals like the South American Common Market [Mercosur]—meddling in foreign conflicts, and restricting free speech, warning that “the EU must be killed before it kills the French.”

Philippot argued that France cannot be a real democracy within the EU, claiming politicians will appear to govern but cannot make decisions, saying, “As long as we remain in the EU, there can be no real political dialogue in France.”

Farmer protests over the EU-Mercosur deal have fueled public anger, with nearly 80% of French backing their fight against cheaper, less-regulated imports.

Mayors in Magnanville and Gargenville lowered EU flags in solidarity with farmers, denouncing the EU and calling for protection of French agriculture.

The EU–Mercosur deal threatens small European farmers, drawing condemnation from unions across the bloc as a “dark moment” and “disgraceful sell-out.”