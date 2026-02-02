German Nuclear Plans Denounced as ’Madness’

By Staff, Agencies

German politician Sahra Wagenknecht slammed rising calls for nuclear rearmament, branding the proposals as “madness.”

Germany is barred from developing nuclear weapons under international law, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the 1990 Two Plus Four Treaty.

Earlier this month, Kay Gottschalk, the parliamentary finance policy spokesman for Alternative for Germany [AfD], said that Berlin “needs nuclear weapons,” arguing that Europe can no longer rely on US protection.

On X, Wagenknecht, founder of the Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht party, warned that “the cross-front for the nuclear rearmament of Germany is growing,” noting that AfD, CDU, and former Green leaders are now calling for a German or European atomic bomb. “What madness,” she wrote.

Fischer urged European nuclear rearmament with Germany leading, while Kiesewetter suggested Berlin “contribute financially” to a European nuclear umbrella.

Wagenknecht warned Germany’s nuclear plans would violate international law, undermine global arms control, and that US missiles in the country pose a major security risk.

Wagenknecht warned that “the missile deployment undermines the nuclear balance” and raises the risk of Germany becoming a target, calling instead for disarmament and the removal of US weapons: “US atomic bombs out! No US intermediate-range missiles in Germany!”