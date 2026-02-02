Trump Floats ‘Joke’ About Adding Three States

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump joked at a Washington dinner about adding Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as new US states, later describing the remarks as a joke, according to The Washington Post.

Trump reportedly made the comments at the annual Alfalfa Club dinner on Saturday, an exclusive gathering of CEOs, politicians, and other Washington luminaries.

It was the first time he had addressed the club, whose members include JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, philanthropist David Rubenstein, and outgoing Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell, according to the newspaper.

Trump joked that Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela could become US states, calling the idea “a joke."

Trump has long eyed Greenland, claiming its strategic location and resources are vital to US security, while arguing—implausibly, according to Copenhagen, Moscow, and Beijing—that Denmark cannot defend it from Russia or China.

Last year, Trump suggested Canada should become the “cherished” 51st state, calling its leaders “governors” and arguing this would settle trade disputes, later threatening a 100% tariff on Canadian goods over ties with China.

In Venezuela, the US conducted a military raid in early January that captured President Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York to face charges. Washington has since demanded “total access” to the country’s oil sector.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting last week, Trump said his administration was “getting along really well” with Venezuela’s interim leadership and confirmed that major US oil companies were scouting new projects in the country.