Saudi Media Hardens Tone Toward “Israel” - WSJ

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia’s state-backed media has adopted an increasingly hostile tone toward “Israel,” signaling waning prospects for diplomatic normalization as the war on Gaza reshapes political calculations across West Asia, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

WSJ reported on Monday that the shift is evident in official and semi-official outlets. A January editorial in Al-Riyadh accused “Israel” of violating international law and state sovereignty, stating that “wherever ‘Israel’ is present, there is ruin and destruction.”

Religious figures have echoed the rhetoric. In a December sermon at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid said, “Oh God, deal with the Jews who have seized and occupied, for they cannot escape your power,” WSJ noted.

Saudi officials said the sharper messaging is partly driven by the kingdom’s rivalry with the United Arab Emirates, which has taken opposing positions to Riyadh in several regional conflicts and is the most prominent Arab signatory to US-backed normalization agreements with “Israel.”

Officials acknowledged the media campaign has also aimed to turn public opinion against those deals amid widespread anger over Gaza.

In an Al-Jazirah editorial, columnist Ahmed bin Othman Al-Tuwaijri accused Abu Dhabi of embracing Zionism, describing the UAE as an “‘Israeli’ Trojan horse in the Arab world.”

While Riyadh disputes claims of centralized coordination, officials view the tone as reflecting growing public anger toward “Israel” and rising political pressure.

Bringing Saudi Arabia into normalization agreements has long been a goal for Washington and “Israel,” but officials said Riyadh’s calculations shifted sharply after the Gaza war.

Saudi Arabia maintains it remains open to normalization if it includes a credible path to Palestinian statehood, though urgency has diminished.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously described “Israeli” actions in Gaza as genocide in November 2024.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Washington said the kingdom rejects antisemitism and remains open to normalization under clear conditions.