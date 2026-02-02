Cuba Rejects US Security Threat Label

By Staff, Agencies

Cuba has firmly rejected its designation as a “threat to US national security,” denying that it hosts any foreign military or intelligence bases and stressing that its territory has never been used to carry out hostile acts against Washington, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement responding to US claims, Havana said it does not support actions that endanger the security of other states and reaffirmed that it will not allow its territory to be used to harm any country, including the United States.

At the same time, Cuba expressed readiness to resume and expand bilateral engagement with Washington on issues of mutual concern, provided such cooperation respects Cuban sovereignty and independence.

The Foreign Ministry proposed reviving technical cooperation mechanisms in areas including counterterrorism, anti–money laundering efforts, drug trafficking prevention, cybersecurity, and combating human trafficking and financial crimes.

It added that Cuba continues to strengthen its legal and institutional frameworks in line with international standards.

Cuba reiterated its categorical condemnation of terrorism “in all its forms,” emphasizing that it does not harbor, support, or finance terrorist or extremist organizations and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorist financing and money laundering.

Addressing past allegations, the statement clarified that any previous contact with individuals later designated as terrorists occurred only within limited humanitarian contexts linked to internationally recognized peace processes, conducted at the request of the governments involved and with full transparency.