Russia Alleges French “Neocolonial Coup” Plans in Africa

By Staff, Agencies

France is planning “neocolonial coups” across Africa to destabilize governments it considers “undesirable,” particularly in the Sahel, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged on Monday.

Paris has lost influence in several former colonies amid rising anti-French sentiment driven by accusations of military failure, interference, and aggression.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have cut ties with France, expelled French troops, and accused Paris of backing armed groups fueling a deadly jihadist insurgency.

France has refused to recognize the legitimacy of the military governments in the three countries and has pledged to support efforts to restore civilian rule.

In a statement released by its press bureau, the SVR said the French government was “frantically exploring avenues for political revenge” following a series of military takeovers in the region.

According to the agency, French President Emmanuel Macron authorized intelligence services to pursue a plan aimed at eliminating “undesirable leaders” in African states.

The SVR claimed France was involved in a failed coup attempt in Burkina Faso on January 3, alleging the plot included plans to assassinate military leader Ibrahim Traore.

The agency also accused France of attempting to destabilize Mali through attacks on fuel convoys and urban blockades, and of fomenting unrest in the Central African Republic.

It repeated allegations by Sahel states that France is providing support to militant groups and coordinating with Ukraine to supply drones and trainers.

The report follows accusations by Niger’s transitional leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, that France and neighboring states sponsored mercenaries behind a recent attack in Niamey.

France has denied supporting armed groups and has not commented on the latest claims.