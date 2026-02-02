New “Israeli” Aggression Hit Towns in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, hitting residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.

In the town of Kfar Tebnit, a strike targeted a house that had appeared on a recent so-called evacuation order issued by the “Israeli” occupation.

The attack caused significant damage to surrounding buildings and infrastructure, according to local sources.

A separate airstrike hit a building in Ain Qana, completely destroying a two-storey home and reducing it to rubble.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings and shops, highlighting the scale of destruction caused by the raid.

The strike on Ain Qana occurred shortly before students were dismissed from nearby schools, heightening fears for civilian safety and raising concerns over the timing of the attack in a densely populated area.

Emergency and civil defense teams were dispatched to both locations following the strikes, working to assess damage and provide assistance to those wounded.

The new aggression raids followed an earlier “Israeli” drone strike targeting the coastal road linking Sarafand and Ansariyeh, marking a further escalation in aerial attacks across southern Lebanon.