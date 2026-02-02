UNIFIL Condemns ’Israeli’ Chemical Activity in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday that it was notified by the "Israeli" occupation forces of planned aerial activity involving the release of what was described as a non-toxic chemical substance near the Blue Line.

In a statement posted on X, UNIFIL said the the occupation army warned its personel to stay away from the affected areas and remain under cover.

As a result, UNIFIL patrols were unable to carry out daily operations along nearly a third of the Blue Line and only resumed normal activities more than nine hours later.

Peacekeepers supported the Lebanese Armed Forces in collecting samples to be tested for toxicity.

UNIFIL stressed that the activity was unacceptable and constituted a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

It said the “Israeli” occupation forces’ deliberate actions restricted peacekeepers’ ability to fulfill their mandate and potentially endangered both their health and that of civilians.

The force also expressed concern over the impact of the unidentified chemical substance on agricultural land and the possible long-term consequences for civilians seeking to return to their homes and livelihoods.

UNIFIL noted that this was not the first instance in which the “Israeli” occupation forces had released unidentified chemical substances over Lebanese territory from aircraft.

“We continue to remind the 'Israel' that flights by their aircraft into Lebanon are violations of Resolution 1701, and any activity that puts peacekeepers and civilians at risk is of serious concern,” the statement said, calling on the occupation army to halt such actions and cooperate with UNIFIL to support stability in southern Lebanon.