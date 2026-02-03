’Israel’ Reopens Gaza Gate, Bars Foreign Media

By Staff, Agencies

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt briefly reopened on Monday, allowing only a handful of Palestinians to leave Gaza despite massive humanitarian need.

While Gaza’s Health Ministry says some 20,000 people require urgent medical evacuation, the crossing has remained largely shut for nearly two years, with just five patients reportedly allowed through out of more than 22,000.

The director of one of Gaza’s hospitals, Mohamed Abou Salmiah, said that these numbers show that "Israel" is practicing a collective punishment that threatens thousands of detainees with murder.

The "Israeli" military agency COGAT, which controls aid to Gaza, said on Sunday that the crossing would reopen in both directions for Gaza residents on foot only, and that its operation would be coordinated with Egypt ‍and the EU.

Though the exact number remains unconfirmed, sources have claimed that between 50 and 150 people will be allowed to exit the enclave each day.

Before the war, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was the only direct exit point for most Gazans to reach the outside world, as well as a key entry point for aid into the territory.

Despite the reopening, "Israel" continues to refuse entry to foreign journalists.

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in "Israel" on Tuesday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The limited reopening follows US pressure to advance the next phase of the Gaza “ceasefire,” a key condition of President Donald Trump’s plan announced last October, which "Israel" had stalled while demanding Hamas hand over the remains of the last captive, amid rising US-Iran tensions.