Elon Musk Unites SpaceX with AI Venture xAI

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk’s aerospace firm SpaceX has officially merged with his artificial intelligence company xAI, bringing a key part of his tech empire under one roof.

The move came as SpaceX prepares for a potential public offering later this year, with expectations of a valuation surpassing $1 trillion.

The two companies announced the merger in a joint statement published on SpaceX’s website, describing the union as forming “the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on [and off] Earth.”

The merger brings together AI, rocket technology, space-based internet, mobile device communications, and the social media platform X under a single enterprise.

With this acquisition, SpaceX will take control of xAI’s assets, including the Grok chatbot and the platform X. Musk’s broader vision includes launching solar-powered satellites and data centers into space to support artificial intelligence systems, a vision he has described as both necessary and inevitable.

The statement emphasized that “current advances in AI are dependent on large terrestrial datacenters,” which demand enormous energy and cooling infrastructure.

It further warned that continued reliance on Earth-based solutions “cannot be met...without imposing hardship on communities and the environment.”

“In the long term, space-based AI is obviously the only way to scale,” the announcement added.

This SpaceX xAI merger appears to advance Musk’s agenda of integrating space and AI capabilities to build what he claims will be the future of technological infrastructure.

Despite criticism of xAI’s Grok tool for racist content and deepfakes, the company raised $20 billion in Series E funding, valuing it at $230 billion.

The merger also comes on the heels of a $2 billion investment in xAI by Tesla last month, further tightening Musk’s control over intersecting technologies.

SpaceX remains one of the world’s most valuable private firms, fueled by satellite launch dominance and major US government contracts. Last December, it projected an $800 billion valuation, expected to climb with its upcoming IPO.

Musk has been aligning his ventures through acquisitions and partnerships. xAI bought platform X in 2025, and the SpaceX merger is expected to streamline operations across his AI and aerospace initiatives.

The announcement offers a timely shift in focus for Musk, following a turbulent week for Tesla. The company’s latest earnings report revealed falling revenues and ongoing struggles in its automotive division.

Adding further controversy, the US Department of Justice released 3 million documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including emails that showed Musk in friendly correspondence with Epstein and arranging a visit to his private island. Musk has not responded to media inquiries about the matter.

Addressing the issue on platform X, Musk called the release a "distraction". It claimed he had anticipated that "some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name."