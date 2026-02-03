Iran Signals Conditional Openness to US Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he has tasked his foreign minister with exploring talks with the United States, responding to friendly regional governments’ requests after a US proposal.

In a statement posted on X, Pezeshkian said the move comes after an initiative put forward by US President Donald Trump, stressing that any talks would be strictly conditional and subject to Iran’s national interests.

“I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists—one free from threats and unreasonable expectations—to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency,” Pezeshkian wrote.

Iran and the US have lacked formal diplomatic ties for decades, with nuclear negotiations repeatedly stalled over sanctions and security issues. Pezeshkian’s comments indicate Tehran wants guarantees that any talks won’t be pressured or coerced.

The US plans talks with Iran even as Washington moves powerful naval forces into the region, Trump said Thursday. “I have had [conversations with Iran in the last few days], and I am planning on it,” he told reporters, adding the message to Tehran was clear: “No nuclear” and “stop killing protesters.”

The comments came amid rising regional tensions, as Gulf states warned Trump on January 15 that US strikes on Iran could trigger uncontrollable consequences.

On the same day, Tehran sources said a regional ally informed Iran that Washington had reconsidered military action after assessing risks, but Iranian authorities remain on full alert while keeping diplomatic channels open.

On January 18, President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any attack on the Leader of the Islamic Revolution would be treated as all-out war against Iran, a core red line in its deterrence doctrine.