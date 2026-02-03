US Company Eyes 300% Profit in Gaza Proposal to Trump Officials

By Staff, Agencies

A US disaster-response firm pitched White House officials a plan promising a 300% return and a seven-year monopoly on Gaza’s trucking and logistics.

The November 2025 draft obtained by The Guardian shows US firm Gothams LLC proposing to control warehousing, distribution, and truck movements into Gaza under Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” plan, charging fees for every truck and logistical service while targeting a 300% profit.

Despite Gothams CEO Matthew Michelsen claiming the proposal was halted, records show it remains active, with a partner involved and a new Gaza supply system under discussion; Michelsen declined comment.

Chris Vanek, Gothams partner and ex-army officer, has been in contact with White House officials about the GSS. He said, “There is no existing agreement or contract, and I have provided this assistance at my own expense in support of peace efforts.”

Gothams later said Vanek “has not had any discussions regarding financing, investment, or returns,” but did not answer questions about the proposed profits or exclusivity.

Federal contracting expert Charles Tiefer called Gothams’ Gaza proposal “highway robbery,” noting no US contract has offered triple returns.

The firm, with a controversial history in federal projects, seeks control over Gaza’s logistics amid a $70 billion reconstruction effort, where 90% of residents remain displaced and "Israeli" authorities control goods.

Trump’s Board of Peace, led by allies including Jared Kushner, is promoting investment, though contract specifics remain unclear and inquiries have been deferred to a State Department task force.

However, no formal Board of Peace contracts exist, though Gothams’ proposal promises triple returns and seven-year exclusivity. Kushner urged investment in Gaza, saying, “We need to come, take faith, invest in the people.”

At Davos, Kushner pitched luxury developments for Gaza, saying, “This is doable,” but experts call it fantasy.

The densely populated war zone still has 2.1 million residents, 60 million tonnes of rubble, and an estimated 10,000 buried victims, while unexploded munitions pose ongoing risks. UN debris-clearing efforts at 1,500 tonnes per day could take a century to finish.