Khaled Al-Saifi Passes Away Shortly After Release from ’Israeli’ Prison
By Staff, Agencies
Palestinian educator and former detainee Khaled al-Saifi from Dheisheh refugee camp in Beit Lahm died a week after his release from "Israeli" prisons, reigniting scrutiny of Palestinian detainee conditions.
Held for four months without charge, al-Saifi was released in critical condition. Rights groups say prison authorities injected him twice—reportedly for influenza—triggering severe inflammation before transferring him to Ramleh Prison Clinic.
Rights groups said al-Saifi’s death reflects a policy of “slow execution,” saying he was released only once his condition became fatal.
Khaled al-Saifi was a prominent cultural leader in Dheisheh refugee camp and a long-time target of "Israeli" detention, repeatedly imprisoned since the 1980s and held again despite poor health during the Gaza war.
Rights groups say his case reflects a wider pattern, with over 3,380 Palestinians held without charge amid reports of abuse and medical neglect.
The suffering of Palestinian detainees often extends beyond release, with many left needing complex medical care due to torture and neglect.
Palestinian rights groups held the "Israeli" occupation entity responsible for al-Saifi’s death, noting that over 100 detainees have died since the genocide began, while others remain forcibly disappeared. Hunger strikes continue as detainees demand accountability for ongoing abuses.
