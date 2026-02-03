Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Sovereignty Is Defended by Resistance, Not by Those Driven by America

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem began his address at the ceremony marking the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching – Al-Mahdi Schools, held in conjunction with the birth anniversary of Imam Al-Mahdi [AS] under the slogan “Mahdists.”

In his opening remarks, His Eminence grounded the occasion in belief and certainty, affirming that “we place our trust in the divine promise of God Almighty that the Imam [may God hasten his reappearance] will indeed appear,” stressing that this belief “imbues us with resolve, fortitude and inner strength.”

Turning to Islamic sources, the Resistance leader noted that “the Holy Quran and the noble Prophetic traditions clearly affirm the coming of a man at the end of times, Imam Al-Mahdi,” emphasizing that this belief “constitutes a point of consensus shared by both Sunni and Shia Muslims, firmly established through the Quran and authentic hadiths.” Within this framework, he underlined that “the promise of victory remains present despite all trials and hardships.”

On the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Hezbollah SG extended congratulations “to the people, the leadership, and all those serving within the Islamic Republic,” adding, “blessed be this Republic, this Revolution, this people, and all the oppressed across the world on this great victory.”

He described Iran as “the crown jewel of the world,” asserting that “this Republic has radiated a powerful light of freedom, integrity, ethics, jihad, resistance, liberation, and dignity, elevating the stature of the believing human being worldwide.”

In this context, he affirmed that “Iran continues on its path and possesses the capability to defeat America and ‘Israel’ in the confrontation of this era,” stressing that “whoever stands with God Almighty is destined for victory, God willing.”

Addressing the educational dimension of the event, the Secretary General congratulated the Islamic Institution for Education and Teaching on its 33rd anniversary, noting that this year’s slogan, “Mahdists,” reflects its guiding vision.

He stated that “Al-Mahdi Schools provide a national education,” adding that “the level of excellence they have achieved places them among the leading educational institutions in Lebanon.”

He further clarified that “the Institution adheres fully to the Lebanese curriculum, complies with Lebanese laws, and competes nationwide in official examinations,” underscoring that “their achievements and successes are evidence of constructive, sound, and effective educational work.”

According to His Eminence, “Al-Mahdi Schools nurture students through an Islamic educational approach, rooted in the education of the prophets, cultivating love of the homeland, defense of the land, and solidarity with the oppressed.”

He added pointedly that “those who attack and criticize the Imam Al-Mahdi Schools are themselves corrupt,” stressing, “we strive to embody what God Almighty wants of us; we do not seek to imitate others, nor do we demand that anyone imitate us.”

The Hezbollah Chief also devoted part of his address to offering condolences, saying, “I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah, father of the great martyr His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” and conveying sympathy “to his family and to Hezbollah as a whole.”

He likewise offered condolences for “the passing of Haj Abu Ahmad Salhab, known across valleys, plains, and mountains as one of the pioneering generation,” extending his condolences “to all the martyrs.”

Turning to the broader political and security context, the Resistance leader posed a fundamental question: “Are we facing an occupation, or are we resisting it because of an imbalance of power? Do we surrender to occupation and forfeit our sovereignty and our land?”

He asserted that “when the West speaks of the ‘security of ‘Israel,’ it is in fact referring to ‘Greater ‘Israel.’” Emphasizing the gravity of the current phase, he said, “we are engaged in defending our land, our rights, and our very existence, confronting an existential aggression that seeks to eradicate us.”

He noted that “when the enemy fails to strike fighters, it resorts to targeting civilians, homes, and municipalities, killing whoever it can.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem stressed the necessity of steadfastness, declaring, “we must say ‘no’ to the enemy to the fullest extent possible, refuse surrender, and confront it, because the pretext of neutralizing force is in reality an attempt to end our existence.”

He added, “the enemy occupies our land, and this homeland is ours, shared with our brothers and loved ones; we do not accept relinquishing it while a segment of this nation is under assault, a reality that places responsibility on everyone.”

He cautioned against narrowing the scope of the aggression, stating, “this should not be portrayed as an attack on a party, a sect, or specific areas; it is an assault on the entire nation.”

Addressing recent developments, the Hezbollah SG noted that “following the statement issued by the Army Command, there were demands that we issue a declaration announcing the end of our presence south of the Litani,” adding that “they seek to exploit any word from us, while asking nothing of ‘Israel.’”

Reaffirming the movement’s record, he stressed that “there is a forty-two-year experience of resistance that has yielded major achievements.”

Concluding this segment, he issued a firm message to adversaries: “to those who threaten us by claiming the enemy can inflict pain upon us, we say that we too can inflict pain upon the enemy, but everything comes in its time.”

Elsewhere in his address, Sheikh Qassem framed the current national equation as a source of strength rather than division. His Eminence affirmed that “the presence of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, national forces, components from various sects, and the Lebanese Army constitutes a national asset capable of achieving real accomplishments,” stressing that this diversity, when unified, forms a pillar of stability and resilience.

Within this context, the Resistance leader paid tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as “the greatest global symbol of sacrifice, jihad, and martyrdom,” and noting that “he propelled us forward in a profound way, together with our good and pure people.”

Reaffirming the ideological foundation of the Resistance, the Hezbollah SG stated that “Hezbollah is the party of Imam Al-Mahdi,” adding, “we remain unwavering in this conviction, victorious either through martyrdom or through the defeat of our enemies, and we embrace both paths with full resolve.”

His Eminence underscored that this steadfastness persists despite immense pressure, explaining that “even under these difficult circumstances, we continue working to build the state, a state to which we contributed by electing the president and forming the government.”

Addressing governance and internal political tensions, Sheikh Qassem clarified that “our ministers work for all of Lebanon,” while warning that “certain ministers within the government are instead dragging the country toward strife, pushing it into darkness.”

He criticized political actors who, in his words, “do not seek to build the state but rather pursue vengeance and retaliation, confronting us with insults and abuse.” In a broader political critique, the Resistance leader contrasted global perceptions, stating that “while the resistance and its supporters are associated worldwide with sovereignty and liberation, the so-called ‘champions of sovereignty’ are, in reality, driven by America.”

On the democratic process, His Eminence reiterated a clear position, affirming, “we support holding elections in accordance with the law that they themselves approved.” Directly addressing what he termed the so-called “champions of sovereignty”, Sheikh Qassem urged them to reassess their path, saying, “correct your course toward the homeland and its sovereignty so that we may stand together and emerge victorious as one.”

The Hezbollah Chief concluded his address and called for a unified national agenda, declaring, “come, let us work on the principles of honor and sovereignty: ending the aggression, withdrawing from the occupied territories, freeing the detainees, and undertaking reconstruction.”