Former UN Official Links Oslo Figures to Epstein, Criticizes Accords
By Staff, Agencies
A former senior United Nations human rights official has alleged that two key figures behind the Oslo Accords maintained personal and financial ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, citing recently released case files.
Craig Mokhiber, who previously headed the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on X on Tuesday that Norwegian diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen had close connections to Epstein.
Mokhiber claimed the couple received personal loans from Epstein and that “their children were reportedly left $10 million in Epstein’s will.”
Mokhiber described the Oslo Accords as “disastrous,” arguing that they “side-stepped international law, devastated Palestinian rights for three decades, and consolidated the ‘Israeli’ regime’s unlawful position in Palestine.”
He also highlighted Rød-Larsen’s later role as the UN’s chief envoy for West Asia through UNSCO, noting that he had been Mokhiber’s supervisor in the 1990s and was later “forced to step down in scandal as head of the International Peace Institute due to his financial dealings with Epstein.”
“I can’t prove that the ‘Israeli’ regime has corrupted UN political officials working on Palestine,” Mokhiber wrote, “but Larsen and his successors as UN envoys consistently prioritized ‘Israel’ regime sensibilities over international law and the human rights of the Palestinian people.”
The comments coincide with renewed attention on Epstein’s international political influence.
Leaked correspondence reportedly shows Epstein overseeing the financial affairs of billionaire Leslie Wexner and the Wexner Foundation, which directed over $128 million to pro-“Israeli” causes between 2003 and 2018, suggesting his involvement in politically sensitive funding structures.
