Hamas Calls for Global Protests Against “Israeli” Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a global call on Wednesday for mass protests and pressure actions against continued “Israeli” aggression and genocide targeting the people of Gaza.
In a statement, Hamas urged that the coming days—particularly Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, be part of a sustained global mobilization to amplify opposition to occupation, violence, and systematic attacks on Gaza’s population.
“The continuation of the fascist occupation’s brutal aggression against our people in Gaza, through escalating airstrikes and relentless bombardment, and the commission of heinous crimes such as demolishing and burning civilian homes, reflects a deliberate attempt to deepen the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip,” the statement said.
Hamas accused the government of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately violating the ceasefire agreement daily, evading obligations to mediators, flouting international law, and committing flagrant breaches of humanitarian principles.
The movement called on “people of conscience and free voices” across the Arab and Islamic worlds and globally to participate in solidarity marches, demonstrations, and other forms of pressure in support of the Palestinian cause.
Hamas emphasized the need to intensify popular pressure on the “Israeli” occupation to halt its aggression, respect the ceasefire, reopen border crossings, allow humanitarian aid, and begin reconstruction in Gaza without delay.
