Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

SpaceX Acquires xAI in $1.25 Trillion Deal

SpaceX Acquires xAI in $1.25 Trillion Deal
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has completed the acquisition of his artificial intelligence startup xAI, creating what is reportedly the largest corporate merger ever by implied value, at around $1.25 trillion.

The move aims to build an integrated technology platform combining AI, rockets, satellite internet, direct-to-device communications, and real-time computing infrastructure, SpaceX said in a statement on Monday.

Musk highlighted the potential for space-based data centers to meet the massive energy demands of AI computing, acknowledging that the concept remains largely theoretical.

“Global electricity demand for AI simply cannot be met with terrestrial solutions, even in the near term,” he said.

According to Bloomberg sources, SpaceX is valued at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, giving the combined enterprise an estimated value of $1.25 trillion. Shares in the merged entity are reportedly projected at $526.59 each.

corporation artificial intelligence elon musk space x UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
SpaceX Acquires xAI in $1.25 Trillion Deal

SpaceX Acquires xAI in $1.25 Trillion Deal

3 hours ago
US Company Eyes 300% Profit in Gaza Proposal to Trump Officials

US Company Eyes 300% Profit in Gaza Proposal to Trump Officials

9 hours ago
Elon Musk Unites SpaceX with AI Venture xAI

Elon Musk Unites SpaceX with AI Venture xAI

12 hours ago
Trump Moves to Cut US Dependence on Chinese Minerals

Trump Moves to Cut US Dependence on Chinese Minerals

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 03-02-2026 Hour: 08:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot