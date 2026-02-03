- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
SpaceX Acquires xAI in $1.25 Trillion Deal
By Staff, Agencies
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has completed the acquisition of his artificial intelligence startup xAI, creating what is reportedly the largest corporate merger ever by implied value, at around $1.25 trillion.
The move aims to build an integrated technology platform combining AI, rockets, satellite internet, direct-to-device communications, and real-time computing infrastructure, SpaceX said in a statement on Monday.
Musk highlighted the potential for space-based data centers to meet the massive energy demands of AI computing, acknowledging that the concept remains largely theoretical.
“Global electricity demand for AI simply cannot be met with terrestrial solutions, even in the near term,” he said.
According to Bloomberg sources, SpaceX is valued at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, giving the combined enterprise an estimated value of $1.25 trillion. Shares in the merged entity are reportedly projected at $526.59 each.
Comments
- Related News