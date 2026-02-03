France Summons Musk as Prosecutors Raid X Offices in Paris

By Staff, Agencies

French authorities have summoned Elon Musk for a voluntary interview as cybercrime prosecutors raided the Paris offices of his social media platform X, the public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out with support from the EU police agency Europol, is part of a cybercrime investigation launched in January 2025 into whether X’s algorithm was used to interfere in French political processes.

“A search is being conducted today at the French premises of the X platform,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors issued summonses for Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino to attend voluntary interviews in Paris on April 20, 2026.

They were called in “as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events,” the statement said. Yaccarino stepped down in July 2025 after two years leading the company.

The probe stems from a police investigation requested by cybercrime prosecutors in mid-2025, following two formal complaints.

One was filed by MP Eric Bothorel, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party.

Bothorel’s complaint cited a “reduced diversity of voices and options” on the platform, as well as alleged “personal interventions” by Musk since he acquired X in 2022.

Investigators later expanded the scope of the case to examine the role of X’s AI chatbot, Grok.

According to prosecutors, the chatbot has been accused of spreading Holocaust denial and generating sexual deepfake content, including material targeting women and minors.

French authorities said the investigation is ongoing.