Sheikh Qassem: Resistance’s Confrontation with Zionists, American Tyrant will be Destined for Success

By Staff

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, the Messenger of God, our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate Household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets, messengers, the righteous, and the martyrs until the Day of Judgment. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

My sincere thanks go to the sacred shrine of Jamkaran Mosque and to its custodian, His Eminence Sayyed Ali Akbar Ojaqnejad, for granting me the opportunity to be among the loyal followers, lovers, and those preparing the way for the Master of the Age and Time—may our souls be a ransom for the dust beneath his feet.

God the Exalted says in His Noble Book, “But it was Our Will to favor those who were oppressed in the land, making them models [of faith] as well as successors.” [Al-Qasas, 5]

And the Messenger of God [peace and blessings be upon him and his family] said, “Rejoice in the Mahdi, rejoice in the Mahdi, rejoice in the Mahdi. He will emerge at a time of great discord among the people and severe upheaval. He will fill the earth with equity and justice as it had been filled with oppression and tyranny. He will fill the hearts of God’s servants with devotion, and His justice will encompass them.”

Our Imam, al-Mahdi—may God hasten his noble reappearance—is the culmination of the divinely guided and humanity’s hope for direct leadership at the end of time, so that justice may prevail across the entire world.

Humanity needs him. Hearts filled with faith need him. The sincere who have offered their very skulls to God Almighty need him, and he is worthy and fit for that role: to establish justice on earth.

The oppressed look to him to lead them to salvation. He is God’s promise, and he is what people need in confronting tyrants, arrogant powers, and oppressors.

History shows that nations have erred, deviated, oppressed, and reached the pinnacle of injustice—then God, Glorified and Exalted, destroyed them with a punishment that annihilated those nations. But as for our nation, the nation of Muhammad [peace and blessings be upon him and his family], in the era in which it lives, God has promised us that no matter how great the injustice becomes, no matter how powerful the arrogant forces are, and no matter how widespread tyranny grows across the earth, salvation will come at the hands of Imam al-Mahdi, may God hasten his reappearance. Then the nation will attain its sovereignty and leadership of the world through justice and goodness.

The Imam’s reappearance will be preceded by a nation that is prepared, by believers who are a strong, striving, self-sacrificing elite, and by the emergence of pure and courageous leaders who have offered their very skulls to God Almighty. This, by God’s grace, is what we are witnessing today through the blessings of this era and of these recent years and decades.

My master, my leader, my beloved Imam, Muhammad ibn al-Hasan al-Mahdi, may God hasten your noble reappearance, since your occultation, scholars and believing men and women, youth included, have labored under harsh conditions to raise high the word of Islam in anticipation of your return. By God’s grace, we were granted an extraordinary achievement—one akin to a miracle: the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, led by God’s servant Imam Ruhollah Khomeini [may God sanctify his noble soul], amid a jungle of global tyranny. He was supported by the great, heroic, courageous, and devoted Iranian people, with dignity and sacrifice. All of this lies on the path toward the reappearance.

After ten foundational years led by Imam Khomeini [may his secret be sanctified], he passed away, and God granted us an inspired leader—Imam Khamenei [may his shadow endure]. For thirty-seven years to this day, God willing, he carries the banner, confronting the arrogant world—America, the West, and criminal Zionism—standing alongside the people and the Guards in the face of challenges, and standing with the oppressed and the resistance worldwide, all in anticipation of your reappearance.

The resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region emerged with great and effective force under the command and guidance of Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his noble soul]. Every man and woman of the resistance in Lebanon invokes the name of Imam al-Mahdi; each is a soldier on your path, my Imam, awaiting your return—offering everything, even life itself—knowing that through martyrdom they remain faithful in your caravan and help prepare the way for their brothers and sisters to join you, drenched in the blood of dignity, honor, and truth.

My master, my leader, my beloved Imam al-Mahdi—may God hasten your relief—what can I tell you about our leaders in the Lebanese resistance whom I accompanied and knew? What can I say of the Secretaries-General of Hezbollah—Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine [may God be pleased with them]—and of their aides, the commanders, the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and the generous, sacrificing people; and of this profound bond with the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people, with Hajj Qassem Soleimani and his brothers, and their complete devotion to the guardianship of Imam Khamenei [may his shadow endure].

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan [may God be pleased with him] used to say to me, “I am always filled with longing for the shrine of Jamkaran, where I address the Imam with allegiance and pray for relief in what we are facing.”

He would also say, “I know that the Imam and the Leader, in times of great trials, goes to Jamkaran.”

Our youth, my Imam, on the front lines in southern Lebanon, would call out “O Mahdi” and “O God, hasten the relief [reappearance] of our Imam.” They advanced, defended, and stood firm on the battlefield. They have a true love for the Master of the Age—may our souls be a ransom for the dust of his feet. They feel his guidance, the strength of their resolve, and their inner calm. It is enough for them that he is with them.

O those who await, O lovers of the Master of the Age—may God hasten his reappearance—the path of Imam al-Mahdi is the path of wilayah, of commitment to the leadership of the Wali al-Faqih, Imam Khamenei ([may his shadow endure].

Resisting tyrants and “Israel” is foundational to the dignity of the nation and to hastening relief. The many great sacrifices draw us closer to relief and are the light that guides us to it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is the state of the Master of the Age, as Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his noble soul] used to say, and Hezbollah is the party of the Master of the Age. All our existence must be devoted to supporting Imam al-Mahdi, may God hasten his noble reappearance.

Waiting is the path to relief; the leadership of the Mahdi is the path to salvation; invoking him is light in this world and the Hereafter.

Persevere in visiting the shrine of Jamkaran; it is the closest of places to his ever-present court.

The resistance’s confrontation with Zionism and American tyranny will ultimately be victorious because it embodies justice and truth, and its supporters are sincere, devoted, strong, and self-sacrificing.

God the Exalted says, “He made the word of the disbelievers lowest, while the Word of Allah is supreme. And Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.” [Al-Tawbah, 40]

I thank the officials of the sacred Jamkaran shrine for the exceptional honor they have granted us—by proclaiming this poor servant of God and soldier on the path of authentic Muhammadan Islam as “Nasir al-Mahdi” [Supporter of the Mahdi] for this year.

O God, hasten the relief of Your guardian, and make us among his supporters, helpers, and those who attain martyrdom before him.

May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.